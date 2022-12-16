Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Episode 142: At 8, she’s endured more than most and kept a positive attitude along the way

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little Hawaii girl is proving to be a big inspiration.

Eight-year-old Haumea Friel was born with a rare birth defect that causes one leg to be shorter than the other.

She’s endured 10 surgeries at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, including one that lasted 16 hours. Despite the challenges and learning how to walk again with a prosthetic leg, Haumea has maintained a positive attitude.

She was named Hawaii’s first ever National Children’s Miracle Network champion earlier this year.

Listen to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Lionel Winebush
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a...
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 141: Anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack stirs memories of dark period
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 140: HNN’s Ashley Nagaoka, new mom-to-be, talks about her joy and jitters
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 139: Filmmaker teams up with Manny Pacquiao to showcase unity through boxing
Visitors participate in malama aina as part of a new initiative to reimagine tourism in Hawaii.
PODCAST: In reimagining tourism, these visitors are putting in what they’re taking out