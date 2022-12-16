Episode 142: At 8, she’s endured more than most and kept a positive attitude along the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little Hawaii girl is proving to be a big inspiration.

Eight-year-old Haumea Friel was born with a rare birth defect that causes one leg to be shorter than the other.

She’s endured 10 surgeries at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, including one that lasted 16 hours. Despite the challenges and learning how to walk again with a prosthetic leg, Haumea has maintained a positive attitude.

She was named Hawaii’s first ever National Children’s Miracle Network champion earlier this year.

Listen to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.