Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft in Maui Channel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:34 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews are responding to a report of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Maui Channel.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, small boat Station Maui and multiple Coast Guard aircrafts from the Air Station Barbers Point are responding to the scene.
Crews began searching the Maui Channel by air and sea around 10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
