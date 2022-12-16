Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft in Maui Channel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews are responding to a report of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Maui Channel.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, small boat Station Maui and multiple Coast Guard aircrafts from the Air Station Barbers Point are responding to the scene.

Crews began searching the Maui Channel by air and sea around 10 p.m.

Small boat Station Maui and multiple @uscg aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point are responding to a report of a downed aircraft in the Maui Channel.



