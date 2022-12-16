Tributes
Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams

The 2021 Boys ‘Iolani classic is set to tip off this weekend with some of the top high school basketball teams set to hit the floor at ‘Iolani school.(Iolani.org)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful opening weekend in the girls bracket, the Iolani Classic continues on Friday with the boys tournament.

As always, the field is stacked.

“The girls tournament went really really well and it was so great to be back to normal and were back to normal for the boys and were back to having a really outstanding field for the boys tournament as well.” ‘Iolani athletic director Maurice Maggiolino told Hawaii News Now.

This year’s Iolani Classic features four teams that made it to last year’s HHSAA state tournament — including the reigning state champion Saint Louis.

The stellar field of teams is headlined by two-time defending National Champion Montverde Academy of Florida.

“Because of the teams that come and because of the tremendous basketball players and athletes that are here, it makes the slam dunk contest and the games incredible.” Maggiolino said.

For the local teams — like host school ‘Iolani — they’re not intimidated by the staked bracket, instead they’re looking forward to the challenge.

“I cant wait to play against high level competition and represent you know my school.” ‘Iolani senior Alika Indealacio said. “Just play with my teammates and get better.”

Indealacio also says that its also about representing the State and the kind of hoops they play here in the islands.

“Of course, Hawaii isn’t known as a basketball state, but you know we have teams here that can compete.”

No matter what happens over the next six days, this tournament will be something he’ll remember for a long time.

“I think that being exposed to this level of competition is very important to me, not to me but the whole team.” Indealacio said. “To know what it feels like to play against people who mastered their craft and are good at what they do, so yeah I think that brings out the best of us.”

First game tips off Friday at 3:30 p.m. with Moanalua taking on Mt. Vernon.

Tickets for the games are sold at the door — all of the games will be streamed live on the ‘Iolani School YouTube Channel.

