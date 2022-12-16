Tributes
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

USGS reported a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in waters off Hana, Maui.(USGS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:26 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana.

The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

No tsunami is expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Over 100 people reported feeling the quake throughout Maui and the west side of Hawaii Island.

