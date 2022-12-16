4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana.

The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

No tsunami is expected, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

NO TSUNAMI THREAT expected from a magnitude 4.0 earthquake measured at 6:47 a.m. HST in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawai‘i island. pic.twitter.com/FupbM7Wkf4 — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) December 16, 2022

Over 100 people reported feeling the quake throughout Maui and the west side of Hawaii Island.

