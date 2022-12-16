Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.(Brigitte Werner / pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:21 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UGANDA (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy was attacked by a hippo in April, according to the territorial police in Katwe- Kabatooro, but it was only reported by authorities this week.

According to police, the hippo grabbed the toddler by the head and swallowed half of his body before spitting him out.

Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from which the hippo strayed.

A man nearby saw what was happening and began throwing stones at the hippo and scared it, causing the animal to release the boy from its mouth.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and a rabies vaccine. Police said the child has since fully recovered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
Courtney Lauren
‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Father, son survive single-engine plane crash near Lihue Airport
Two companies are “beef”-ing over the use of the name “Kua Aina”
Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 16, 2022)
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui