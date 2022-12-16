Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

13 hospitalized from carbon monoxide leak at Massachusetts apartment building

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide. (WHDH)
By WHDH
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide leak at a Massachusetts apartment building left around a dozen people hospitalized, including two children and two first responders.

Authorities were called to the area in Lawrence for a reported gas leak on Thursday morning.

When they arrived, the CO levels were above normal.

Four people in a third-floor apartment and seven workers at the street-level restaurant had to be evaluated, investigators said.

Fire officials discovered a furnace and a faulty stove caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.

They say carbon monoxide detectors were not found on every floor and smoke detectors had been taken down.

Some residents were allowed to return to their homes, but the restaurant remained closed.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam,” and says he’s been posted up...
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Lionel Winebush
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a...
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

Latest News

Insurance company battle
Kaneohe family faces new challenge with insurance company weeks after losing home to large blaze
The Trump-era policy requires asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration...
Judge keeps 'Remain in Mexico' policy days before Title 42 ends
U.S. Coast Guard Chopper (File)
Coast Guard responds to report of downed aircraft in Maui Channel
FILE - A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after...
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine