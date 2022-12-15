‘Why I said yes’: Michelle Obama jokes she married Barack for annual Hawaii holiday trips

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year again: The Obamas are expected to return to Hawaii for their annual holiday vacation.

On Thursday, former First Lady Michelle Obama will be on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where she will talk about spending Christmas in Hawaii with former President Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha.

“That’s where his family is,” Michelle Obama told Clarkson. “And because it’s so far away, it’s really the time we get to spend with them, so it’s become a tradition.”

After Clarkson said she herself loves Hawaii, Obama’s reply was classic.

“I do, too. That was half the reason why I said ‘yes,’” Obama said, laughing.

The Obamas’ vacations typically consist of trips to the beach, golf excursions and visits to local restaurants and shave ice spots.

Watch Michelle Obama’s interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KGMB.

