Wahine volleyball’s Amber Igiede earns AVCA All-America honors

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii women’s volleyball player Amber Igiede was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team on Wednesday.

The 2022 Big West Player of the Year and three-time All-Big West first teamer becomes the 31st Rainbow Wahine garner All-American status and just the 14th middle blocker to earn the award.

Igiede finished the 2022 season ranked No. 5 in the NCAA Division I with a .433 hitting percentage. In the BWC, Igiede led the league in total kills, kills per set, points, points per set and hitting percentage — she also finished second in the Big West with 138 total blocks.

The All-America awards will be presented on Dec. 16 in Omaha, Nebraska at the AVCA banquet.

