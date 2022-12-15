Single-engine plane crashes shortly after takeoff from Lihue Airport
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating following a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Kauai’s Lihue Airport on Thursday.
There were no injuries reported, but HNN is seeking additional details.
The crash happened about noon.
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the crash happened just moments after takeoff and was not impacting other flights.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.