Maui jewelry designer creates business for brother with autism, hires others with disabilities

A Maui woman is hoping to change the public’s perception about people with disabilities.
Tiffany Chou and her brother Chris outside their store near the corner of Main and Market Streets in Wailuku.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Take one look at Chris Chou and you instantly know he is extraordinary. Whether it is his bedazzled sneakers, his sparkling blazer or stylish hair, you know he’s up to something great.

“I always wanted to be a designer because I want to be more like Tiff,” Chris said.

Chris’ older sister Tiffany Chou is a jewelry designer. Her creations have been featured around the world. After living in New York City for a decade, she moved back home to Maui in 2019 to become her brother’s primary caregiver.

“Chris wanted a job in jewelry, so we started our own business,” said Tiffany.

They started doing pop-ups and selling his jewelry at a local hotel to visitors worldwide.

“They say they’re very beautiful,” said Chris.

They became so popular, they are now able to hire more people like Chris – like Nathan and Juna.

“I’ve seen people with the full spectrum of disabilities, from being really high-functioning to being less high-functioning, and even the people that have very mild disabilities still have trouble finding jobs,” Tiffany said.

Their first brick and mortar shop will soon open in the heart of Wailuku. Just look for the sign that says, “Depo Market” off Market Street.

“Chris was adopted from Cambodia and found in a market called Depo Market,” said Tiffany. “So, I kind of thought that was a really special name.”

The Chou siblings hope their business inspires others to give everyone a chance.

