Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's Nubian Square, June 18, 2021. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:52 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.

Baker, a Republican, has been governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.

He will start the job in March 2023.

Emmert announced he would step down earlier this year after 12 years of leading the NCAA through a tumultuous time.

Battered by losses in the court and attacks by politicians, the NCAA is going through a sweeping reform, trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

College sports leaders, including Emmert, have repeatedly asked for help from Congress to regulate name, image and likeness compensation since the NCAA lifted its ban on athletes being paid endorsers.

Now the association will be led by a politician.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Lionel Winebush
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Honolulu police investigate apparent stabbing in Kaimuki.
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
Cart collector
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 15, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 15, 2022)
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
2 of 3 men tied to Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns ‘consequences’ if US missiles sent to Ukraine