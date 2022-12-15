Tributes
Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name.

Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition.

They say it’s illegally selling products using the name “Kua Aina Ranches.”

“Kua Aina” translates to “back country” in Olelo Hawaiian.

“People are starting to refer to Kua Aina burgers and Kua Aina beef in other restaurants, which of course, do compete directly with Kua Aina sandwich shop,” said Jim Bickerton, an attorney for Kua Aina Sandwich Shop, in a statement.

“And that’s exactly why we filed the suit because we see that confusion starting to spread into the community.”

Honolulu Meat is owned by billionaire Frank VanderSloot, who said the name was picked by one of the 120 ranches that sell their meat under the “Kua Aina Ranches” brand.

Vandersloot says his people were “caught off guard” by the lawsuit and are awaiting a date for both sides to meet with a mediator.

“We are hoping that the parties can sit down together and hear each other’s concerns,” he said. “We will also reach out to the ranchers involved to see if they would be on board with changing the name of their brand.”

Meanwhile, Bickerton said that Vandersloot does not have a registered trademark and that this is a “clear case” of copyright infringement.

They are also accusing Vandersloot of a Lanham Act violation, which deals directly with the issue of confusion to the public and the advantages gained by businesses that try to piggyback on established brands and names.

