Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series ‘Chief of War’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night.

After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo.

They celebrated with a custom-made cake by Maria Short of Short N Sweet Bakery and Cafe in Hilo. It was of a “mahiole” or helmet and “ahuʻula” or Hawaiian cloak.

The nine-episode limited series started filming in Hawaii on Halloween.

Momoa stars in the show as former Kauai Prince Kaiana, who died in the battle of Nuuanu.

The series will show the unification and colonization of Hawaii and mark Momoa’s first time as a TV writer.

An estimated 600 local residents were hired for the Hawaii production.

Ralph Malani, key hairstylist for the production, said “several episodes are shot completely in the Hawaiian language. So this is a special show, and I hope everybody gets to watch it because it brought me to tears — we cried so much watching certain scenes.”

Co-producers Angie Laprete and Brian Keaulana added it’s important to keep the stories and history of Hawaiians alive.

The cast and some of the crew next head to New Zealand, where filming will begin in January.

Look for the series to be released in 2024.

