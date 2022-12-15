‘Horrendous’ Las Vegas babysitter sentenced in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A babysitter in Las Vegas was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the death of a 5-year-old child with Hawaii ties who was in her care.

KVVU reports that 23-year-old Lauren Courtney pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in the death of Ryan James Peralta in 2021. Under the deal, she’ll have to serve 20 years before she’s eligible for parole.

Courtney claimed Ryan was injured in an accident.

But surveillance footage in the home showed Courtney beating the child.

Police described the surveillance footage as a “horrendous account of what visually took place,” and said Ryan suffered a brain bleed, skull fracture, fractured spleen and damage to other internal organs.

