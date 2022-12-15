Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that this winter will bring an increase in energy costs ranging from 5% to 28%, depending on how you heat your home, and natural gas and heating oil are expected to see the highest increases.

Experts have shared tips to combat these rising prices:

·       Give your heating system a yearly checkup to make sure you are prepared for low temperatures

·       Ask your energy company to provide a free energy audit to increase energy efficiency in your home.

·       Switch to a smart thermostat

·       Open curtains during the day while closing them at night

·       Make sure your air vents are not blocked.

·       Adjust your water heater’s temperature.

·       Close the damper when not using the fireplace so warm air cannot escape out of the chimney

If you need help with your home energy bills, Benefits.gov has resources for people seeking help with high energy costs.

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies. Search “energy assistance programs” in your browser for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Lionel Winebush
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a...
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
Honolulu police investigate apparent stabbing in Kaimuki.
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki

Latest News

In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission:...
Henry Cavill will not play Superman in next film
Former President Barack Obama wished his wife, Michelle Obama, a happy birthday on Twitter.
‘Why I said yes’: Michelle Obama jokes she married Barack for annual Hawaii holiday trips
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi