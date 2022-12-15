Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific announced Thursday that a Red Hill health clinic is set to open in January.

Officials said service members and their families who are experiencing chronic symptoms that may be related to the Red Hill fuel spill can schedule an appointment beginning Dec. 27.

About 6,000 people were sickened by the Red Hill water contamination crisis that impacted 93,000 users of the Navy’s water line.

According to a federal health survey, 75% of those who fell ill reported being sick for a month or more and roughly 87% said their symptoms improved after switching to a different water source.

Of the symptoms, many said they experienced headaches, fatigue, dizziness, skin irritation, diarrhea and nausea.

Those eligible for these health services must be enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).

The military said the Red Hill Clinic will operate out of Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Branch Health Clinic - Makalapa, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The clinic will open on Jan. 3.

To schedule an appointment call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at (800) 874-2273 and requesting an appointment at the Red Hill Clinic.

This story will be updated.

