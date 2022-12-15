Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January

The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific announced Thursday that a Red Hill health clinic is set to open in January.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific announced Thursday that a Red Hill health clinic is set to open in January.

Officials said service members and their families who are experiencing chronic symptoms that may be related to the Red Hill fuel spill can schedule an appointment beginning Dec. 27.

About 6,000 people were sickened by the Red Hill water contamination crisis that impacted 93,000 users of the Navy’s water line.

According to a federal health survey, 75% of those who fell ill reported being sick for a month or more and roughly 87% said their symptoms improved after switching to a different water source.

Of the symptoms, many said they experienced headaches, fatigue, dizziness, skin irritation, diarrhea and nausea.

SPECIAL REPORT - Red Hill: One Year Later

Those eligible for these health services must be enrolled in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS).

The military said the Red Hill Clinic will operate out of Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Branch Health Clinic - Makalapa, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The clinic will open on Jan. 3.

To schedule an appointment call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at (800) 874-2273 and requesting an appointment at the Red Hill Clinic.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Lionel Winebush
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Honolulu police investigate apparent stabbing in Kaimuki.
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a...
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

Latest News

Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January
Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 15, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 15, 2022)
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals