Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Over course of eruption, Mauna Loa lava traveled 16 miles and the response cost about $2M

Two weeks after Mauna Loa's eruption, Governor Josh Green met with federal, state, and county agencies to review the team's overall response.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green is commending the multi-agency team that responded to the Mauna Loa eruption, saying their efforts helped keep people safe.

Green met with federal, state, and county agencies Tuesday to review the team’s overall response ― from the first signs of seismic activity to opening up temporary shelters to creating a traffic safety plan.

USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

“We had about 45 minutes of seismic warning that this was happening. We had less than that, because our alarm system didn’t wake anybody up for 10 minutes,” said USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon, who explained how scientists worked with government officials to coordinate their response.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno credited teamwork for a smooth operation.

HIEMA estimates damage to infrastructure, primarily two private roads, adds up to about $1.5 million.

The cost of enforcement and viewing area operations totals about $600,000.

Green also surveyed the Old Saddle Road viewing route and met with Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

The team said the two week event set a high bar for communication and how quickly resources can be mobilized

“We talk about moving at the speed of trust. Relationships and trust that have been built over time allow you to move fast in a crisis situatiom,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin, Pohakuloa Training Area commander.

“And that’s what I think we’re able to do here.”

The governor also drove up Mauna Loa Access Road to the point where lava overran the pavement to assess damages. “We would have of course had big costs if it had reached Daniel K. Inouye, Saddle Road. If that highway had been taken out, you’re talking about repairing a mile of a very important road,” he said.

“It didn’t happen. We’re grateful. But we’ll take care of Big Island and its needs.”

Over 12 days, lava traveled 16 miles ― about 1.7 miles from the highway ― with less than a quarter of the volume from the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

There were no fatalities or major destruction to property ― a win, officials say, for all involved.

Organizers estimate about 100,000 people used the viewing route over two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Hawaii County Police Commission
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Advocates reveal missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls report.
Report highlights missing and murdered Hawaiian women and girls
The Honolulu Fire Department says fires caused by batteries accounted for 58 of the 167...
HFD: Lithium batteries, like those in electric cars and cell phones, blamed in dozens of Oahu fires
Saguaro Correctional Center
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HNN file
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals