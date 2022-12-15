Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

California man allegedly killed, burned pregnant sister

The suspect, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, was expected to be charged with two counts of murder in...
The suspect, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, was expected to be charged with two counts of murder in the death of his pregnant sister because the unborn child probably could have survived outside the womb, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A Fresno man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his pregnant sister and setting her body on fire, police said Wednesday.

Aaron Dudley, 41, was taken into custody on Tuesday as he ran from the west Fresno home, police said.

He shared the home with N-Kya Rebecca Logan, 26, who was 36 weeks pregnant. She had a baby shower just a few days earlier, authorities said.

Her burning body was found earlier Tuesday on a dirt access road near an apartment complex.

Investigators believe that Dudley repeatedly stabbed Logan, put her body in a city trash bin, wheeled the bin about four blocks to the access road, poured gasoline on his sister’s body and set her ablaze.

Surveillance video showed Dudley pushing the bin through his neighborhood, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing.

Dudley was expected to be charged with two counts of murder because the unborn child probably could have survived outside the womb, authorities said.

“It takes an awful lot of evil, hate and planning to stab your own sister multiple times,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference.

He called the killing “horrific.”

“Since I was informed about this incident yesterday, I haven’t stopped thinking about it,” the chief said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Dudley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Hawaii County Police Commission
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Tiffany Chou and her brother Chris outside their store near the corner of Main and Market...
Maui jewelry designer creates business for brother with autism, hires others with disabilities
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: First alerts as we track two fronts
Filipinos make up the majority of new immigrants to Hawaii -- and this center is a second home
Filipinos make up the majority of new immigrants to Hawaii -- and this center is a second home
Two weeks after Mauna Loa's eruption, Governor Josh Green met with federal, state, and county...
Over course of eruption, Mauna Loa lava traveled 16 miles and response cost $2M