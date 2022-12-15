Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals

HNN file
HNN file
By Daryl Huff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a host of high-profile public corruption scandals, there are growing demands for openness from lawmakers and lobbyists.

The state Ethics Commission wants more information than ever about who is pulling the strings of power and it passed a package of proposed bills and reforms Wednesday.

But some of the ideas are being described as impractical.

The Ethics Commission’s batch of proposals includes strict conflict of interest rules that would force more lawmakers to declare if they or family members might financially or professionally benefit from a vote.

Ethics Commissioner Renaldo Graulty, a former state senator and Circuit Court judge, strongly endorsed the proposal.

“It’s a step forward from where we were I am in favor of it,” Graulty said. “We will never eliminate conflicts of interest and people will close their eyes to it but this is as good as we can do.”

Other proposals would ban nepotism and require legislators to disclose any ties to lobbyists.

Ethics Director Robert Harris said the overall thrust of the reforms is to make public the ties between lawmakers, lobbyists and the legislation they are trying to influence.

“The intent here is that if they are more public about the lobbying organization or lobbyists that they interact with is also going to help identify future conflicts of interest,” Harris said.

The ideas are getting a mixed reaction among lawmakers.

New state Sen. Brenton Awa ran on an anti-corruption platform.

“We want to take down corruption ... and I am glad we are talking about it,” he said.

But his senior Republican colleague, Minority Leader Kurt Favella, said he is skeptical of more ethics rules.

“It’s not like there’s more corruption. It’s not like more illegal activities being done by elected officials or non-elected officials,” Favella said. “It’s just being more broadcast, being more aware.”

Even though former Sen. Kalani English took bribes to kill legislation, Favella particularly disagrees that every decision to kill a bill should be explained.

Favella said explaining thousands of individual decisions to kill or defer legislation would be a burden that would lead to fewer bills being introduced.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders are promising to hear the ethics proposals but not promising to pass them.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Hawaii County Police Commission
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Advocates reveal missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls report.
Report highlights missing and murdered Hawaiian women and girls
Two weeks after Mauna Loa's eruption, Governor Josh Green met with federal, state, and county...
Over course of eruption, Mauna Loa lava traveled 16 miles and the response cost about $2M
The Honolulu Fire Department says fires caused by batteries accounted for 58 of the 167...
HFD: Lithium batteries, like those in electric cars and cell phones, blamed in dozens of Oahu fires
Saguaro Correctional Center
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home