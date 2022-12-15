Tributes
Alleged crime boss Mike Miske accused of faking letters to get out of jail

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:42 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alleged crime boss Michael Miske is facing two new counts of obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors said Miske had someone create fake or altered character reference letters advocating that he be released from jail.

That’s according to a superseding indictment handed down by a grand jury.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Miske Enterprise

Miske has already pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, including allegations that he hired a hitman to kill his son’s friend.

His trial is set for next April.

