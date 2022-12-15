Tributes
2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins

The opening of the three month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The opening of the three month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday.

In it’s 34th edition, the Eddie could go if the conditions are just right, but regardless if surfers actually hit the waves at Waimea Bay, the annual surf contest is a celebration of the legacy of one of Hawaii’s most revered watermen.

“That legacy is just so enormous and just so mind boggling.” Clyde Aikau told Hawaii News Now.

Eddie Aikau’s brother, Clyde, is carrying on his brother’s legacy by organizing the world’s premiere big wave surf contest on the North Shore.

That’s where Eddie saved hundreds of lives in the 1970s as the Bay’s first lifeguard and a pioneer of big wave surfing.

“In this kind of high risk activity, it needs to come from deep within your body for you to be successful.” Aikau said. “So paddling with sharks and everything was all part of the training.”

The invitees for this year’s Eddie include some of the biggest names in the sport.

Kelly Slater, Kai Lenny, Makua Rothman, father and son duo Mason and Michael Ho and John John Florence who won in 2016 — the last time the contest ran.

This year’s lineup also has four women, including Maui world champ Paige Alms.

“I mean being invited to the Eddie is definitely probably one of the biggest honors of my career for sure.” Alms said. “The idea of having the Eddie run just means were going to have one of the biggest swells that we’ve had in years, the contest hasn’t run in a long time, so you know I’m kind of like I’m on the tip of my toes just kind of prancing around hoping for the day.”

This will be the 34th year for the Eddie Invitational, but the contest has only run nine times because the surf must be consistently over 20 feet.

A swell with that potential is already brewing in the North Pacific. Clyde is watching it carefully, mindful that “the bay calls the day”.

“As I’m talking to you, me and my crew, we are getting ready for maybe making a call by next week Tuesday.” Aikau said.

The entire holding period for the Eddie runs from December 14th till March 23rd.

