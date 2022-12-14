Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Worker dies after fall at World Cup stadium in Qatar

John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.
John Njau Kibue has died after falling at a World Cup venue in Qatar.(Source: Family photo/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee said that John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital and put in intensive care but died on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement. The security staff at stadiums is largely made up of migrant workers, particularly from Kenya and other African nations. The Supreme Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality.

His family was informed and the organizers “are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency,” the committee said.

There was no match at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. The venue will host the final on Sunday between Argentina and the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal.

Since being named as host of this year’s World Cup, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for over 2 million migrants who work in the country in everything from construction jobs to service industries. Rights groups say workers face unsafe conditions at work, including extreme heat that has caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms instituted by Qatar.

Qatari officials say stronger regulations over work conditions have been imposed under the reforms. They say three workers died in workplace accidents connected to the construction of new stadiums for the World Cup over the past decade, along with 37 other stadium workers who died outside the workplace during that time. They argue that accident rates at the stadiums are comparable to others around the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 14, 2022)
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40, reports say
Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns