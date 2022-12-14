Tributes
US Rep. Kahele joins journalist Katie Couric to introduce breast cancer screening bill

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele joined journalist Katie Couric on Capitol Hill to introduce breast cancer...
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele joined journalist Katie Couric on Capitol Hill to introduce breast cancer screening legislation.(Office of Congressman Kai Kahele)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele joined journalist Katie Couric and other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to introduce a new bill that seeks to cover the cost of breast cancer screenings.

“Early breast cancer detection saves lives. No one should be denied a potentially life-saving test simply due to financial barriers,” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, in a statement. “Congress must do everything in its power to eliminate these barriers including costly copays, deductibles and additional out-of-pocket expenses.”

The “Find it Early Act of 2022″ would ensure all health insurance plans cover screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as breast ultrasounds and MRIs with no cost-sharing.

Current diagnostic tests following screenings are rarely covered by insurance, leaving patients with an average of $250 in out-of-pocket expenses.

“Right now, all 38 states require healthcare providers to inform patients that they have dense breasts. They aren’t specific enough when it comes to telling patients what that means and what they need to do with that information,” said Katie Couric, in a statement.

“The Find it Early Act will help level the playing field for women who need, and deserve to have thorough breast cancer screenings.”

The former Today show anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

An average of 155 women die of breast cancer each year in Hawaii.

There is bipartisan support for the bill.

It will be up to the new Congress to pass it in the new year.

