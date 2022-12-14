Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas

He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.(Ben Brouillette | Boyd)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!

He’s only identifying himself as “John A.”

And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot.

Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.

It’s the third Pai Gow jackpot at a Boyd Property in the last three weeks.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

Latest News

New Red Hill lawsuit against U.S Government
Red Hill lawsuit expands to include latest reports of 'forever chemicals' detected in drinking water
Keziah Christie Ancheta
Meet the superstar teen who’s now in charge of a prestigious global organization
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift
According to the Hawaii Island police, the man was swimming about off Anaehoomalu Bay when the...
Swimmer in stable condition following ‘brutal’ shark bite in waters off Hawaii Island