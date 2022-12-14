In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!
He’s only identifying himself as “John A.”
And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot.
Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.
It’s the third Pai Gow jackpot at a Boyd Property in the last three weeks.
