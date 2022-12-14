In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lucky Hawaii resident is taking home a Vegas jackpot!

He’s only identifying himself as “John A.”

And he just won $337,654 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas on a progressive Pai Gow Jackpot.

Officials from the casino say John is a regular and hit a seven-card straight flush for the win.

It’s the third Pai Gow jackpot at a Boyd Property in the last three weeks.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.