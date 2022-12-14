Suspect in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Nainoa Ellis-Noa, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and abuse charges.

Noa is accused of critically beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Ocean View last month.

Court documents revealed the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or bleeding between the skull and brain — after Ellis-Noa struck him with a belt and his hand last month.

Officials said Noa is ordered to stand trial in May. He is being held on $17,000 bail.

