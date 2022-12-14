Tributes
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts

Josh Baldovi looks for things people fail to return and on Tuesday, he just reached a milestone.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:22 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kaneohe man, fired up about abandoned shopping carts, has collected and returned his 500th one.

Josh Baldovi said he looks for things people fail to return.

He started collecting abandoned carts last August after seeing so many around his Windward Oahu neighborhood.

“If it’s there tomorrow, I’m gonna go get it,” Baldovi said.

Sometimes he walks more than two miles every day and drives his truck around Kaneohe to find and return carts.

“I reverse my truck on the side, put my hazard lights on, and just put the carts in,” Baldovi explained.

“By the time we got done, it was like... look how clear that sidewalk is. I mean, it is a huge difference.”

Baldovi cleans and disinfects the ones that are trashed, he even takes the garbage from them to the dump.

“I talked to stores and they’re short staffed, you know, they can’t be out there every so often grabbing cards. I get that,” Baldovi said.

Stores say they are grateful. Some even offered Baldovi a job and strangers offered gas money, both of which he didn’t accept.

This cart-collecting good Samaritan says he’ll keep going until there’s no more, but to do that, he said he needs everyone’s kokua.

“Please help out. Please keep your community safe.”

It’s a tough, time-consuming and thankless job but Baldovi said he does it because he loves his community.

