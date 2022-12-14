Red Hill suit includes reports Navy knew about ‘forever chemicals’ in groundwater a year ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Red Hill lawsuit against the U.S. government has been expanded to include reports the military knew about toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” in the groundwater before the public did.

Critics are pointing fingers at the military along with federal and state regulators for not alerting the public, saying it’s a matter of public safety.

The suit, which has more than 100 plaintiffs, been has amended to include the latest reports about PFAS detected in groundwater at the Red Hill fuel facility last December.

That’s a month after fuel spills contaminated the Navy’s drinking water and sickened thousands of people.

Last month, 1,300 gallons of firefighting foam containing PFAS spilled from Red Hill.

“They were drinking contaminated water and they want to know what was in the water that they were drinking so they can get the medical care they need,” said Kristina Baehr, attorney for Just Well Law.

The state Health Department says its own testing in early December showed no PFAS and then Navy samples later than month showed PFAS, but it fell below the regulatory action levels.

“Public notification by the regulatory agencies was not required,” said the Health Department, in a statement.

The Board of Water Supply also pointed out the Navy knew of low levels of of PFAS in drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in 2021 and 2020.

“At the time when these reports were published and posted, there was no established federal water quality regulation for PFAS compounds,” said Navy Region Hawaii, in a statement.

Army Maj. Amanda Feindt lived at Pearl Harbor and says her family started suffering strange illnesses months before the Navy’s tainted water crisis came to light around Thanksgiving 2021. “All I’m thinking about is these are my children you are talking about and I became overwhelmed with emotion,” said Feindt.

On Monday night, anger erupted at a town hall meeting attended by military and Tripler hospital officials.

Trust in short supply following heated Navy town hall over toxic foam spill at Red Hill

Military officials say they are seeking to rebuild trust with the community.

“We want a safe environment. We want safe water and we want to take care of our people. We were all in agreement,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander of Navy Region Hawaii.

The military has not commented on the litigation, however. Trial has been set for January 2024.

Full DOH statement:

On December 10, 2021, DOH tested the Red Hill Shaft for PFAS. The sample did not detect PFAS and there was no evidence of PFAS contamination at that time.

The Navy collected samples on December 20 and December 27, 2021 in the Red Hill Shaft that detected PFAS at levels well below the EPA health advisory level (70 parts per trillion at that time) and DOH’s Environmental Action Levels. The Navy sampling was reported to DOH and EPA on March 31, 2022.

Public notification by the regulatory agencies was not required. The detections were significantly below the 70 parts per trillion health advisory level that EPA had in place at the time. In June 2022, six months after the Navy sample was collected, EPA changed its health advisory level to 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 ppt for PFOS.

As the regulatory agencies continue work on remediation of the aquifer, the decision was made, out of an abundance of caution, to require the Navy to carry out further PFAS testing, which led to the November 2, 2022 joint DOH-EPA letter to the Navy. This testing is separate from the testing that is required by the regulatory agencies in response to the November 29, 2022 AFFF spill outside of Adit 6.

Full Navy Region Hawaii statement:

Each year, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) produces and publishes a Water Quality Reports for the installations within their area of responsibility, which includes JBPHH. These water quality reports are required of all water purveyors. Annual Water Quality Reports are available online at https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/About-Us/Hawaii-Documents/Water-Quality-Reports/. Page 5 of the reports for 2021 and 2022 includes documentation of the presence of PFAS in water samples which had been taken for these reports.

At the time when these reports were published and posted, there was no established federal water quality regulation for PFAS compounds. In May 2016, the EPA established a Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (PPT). The highest levels detected in any samples taken for 2021 and 2022 were significantly lower than the Health Advisory levels. After the Water Quality Reports are published online, NAVFAC Hawaii issues a press release to local media in addition to notification letters to water customers with links to the Navy Water Quality Reports. The 2022 Water Quality Report Press Release can be found at https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Home/News-Detail/Article/3088872/2022-navy-water-quality-reports-available/.

In June 2022, the EPA issued an updated interim health advisory (HA) level to 0.004 parts per trillion (ppt) for individual or combined concentrations of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and 0.02 ppt for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). Both chemicals are types of PFAS.

The EPA’s health advisory states that if water sampling results confirm that drinking water contains PFOA and PFOS at individual or combined concentrations greater than 70 parts per trillion, water systems should quickly undertake additional sampling to assess the level, scope, and localized source of contamination to inform next steps.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Defense’s (DoD) PFAS testing and response actions go beyond the current EPA Safe Drinking Water Act requirements. In 2020 the DoD promulgated a policy to monitor drinking water for PFAS at all service owned and operated water systems at a minimum of every three years.

