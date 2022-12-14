Proposed walls draw complaints as planning for Ala Wai flood control continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than 20 years of planning to prevent a flooding disaster in Waikiki, the debate continues.

Flood walls were a hot topic at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to help engineers come up with a new proposal. Previous proposals had the walls at 14 feet and then 8 feet.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a 6-feet high wall along the Ala Wai Canal to mitigate a 20 to 50 year flood.

But community members say they still don’t want them because “the risk is too high.”

Others are worried about environmental problems and how the walls would block the view.

A canoe coach said it would make his job difficult.

“Walls are raised berms along the edge of the canal that impacts the usability of the canal from a coaching perspective,” Waikiki Surf Club Board Member Gerald Andrade said at the board meeting.

Other residents are still against the proposed detention basins, which would collect runoff in places such as Manoa Valley District Park.

Some are asking for visual renderings because everything that’s being proposed remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the project’s planners said everything is still up for discussion and tried to explain how they would try to minimize the impacts.

“There are ways that we can work with the sponsor there,” said U.S. Army Corps Engineer Eric Merriam. “We can look at something like a three foot walking path and a three foot wall on top of that, right, or you can look at berms in certain areas.”

“We will try to lower the elevation of those baseball fields and put up a series of berms and the berms would create what we call kind of stadium seating,” said Bryan Gallagher of the city’s Department of Design Construction.

Tuesday’s meeting was the 10th and final public workshop in this series.

The draft report for the plan will be released in about 6 months and there will be at least one in-person meeting.

