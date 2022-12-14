Murder suspect in 2021 Waikiki stabbing sentenced to life
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly stabbing in Waikiki last year.
Authorities say Oscar Cardona stabbed 19-year-old Elian Delacerda, a visitor from California, in June of last year during a fight between two groups at Kuhio Beach Park.
The murder in the second-degree life sentence for Cardona comes with the possibility of parole and a restitution payment of nearly $15,000.
