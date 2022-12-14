Meet the superstar Waipahu teen who’s now in charge of a prestigious global organization

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moment 18-year-old Keziah Christie Ancheta realized one of her biggest dreams, she also made history.

And her dreams are pretty big.

“I really want to able to conquer the world but also help it,” she said.

Keziah was just elected as the youngest leader ever of Phi Theta Kappa, a prestigious international honor society for community college students, and she’s still a senior at Waipahu High School.

“When we went to Colorado for her campaign where they voted, I didn’t realize how huge the organization was,” said her mother, Hazel VonBehren.

Phi Theta Kappa is a huge organization with a worldwide membership and a hundred-year history.

Keziah has served as Pacific Regional President, but now she’s co-president of the entire international body. And she earned it through her social media campaign and her speech at the society’s mainland headquarters.

“I was able to be myself and embrace that. I’m an island girl. I’m young. I’m doing all this. If I can do it, you can do it too,” she said.

She is a high achiever. When she graduates from Waipahu High School next year, she will also receive an Associate’s degree for classes she completed at Leeward Community College and UH West Oahu.

“The early college program has helped me expand my horizons and my education, but also pushed me to be academically successful at such a young age,” she said.

Alongside academics, she has participated in athletics, Junior ROTC and cheerleading. And she’s on the Honolulu Youth Commission, an advisory group for the city.

She said her Christian faith keeps her focused.

“Throughout it all, throughout the doubts, the anxiety and everything, God was always there for me,” she said.

For the next year, Keziah will advocate for Phi Theta Kappa internationally and locally.

“We hope that other high schools get on the bandwagon and take advantage of this great opportunity,” VonBehren said.

Keziah plans on earning a Bachelor’s degree in business from a mainland university, and running her own company someday.

She hopes her achievements inspire other teenagers to learn more about Phi Theta Kappa.

“They’re able to help constituents and students all across the globe on internal and external scholarships that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars,” she said. “They really help students to achieve their goals.”

It’s clear that she has a great head start on achieving hers.

