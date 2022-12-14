Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Meet the superstar Waipahu teen who’s now in charge of a prestigious global organization

Keziah Christie Ancheta
Keziah Christie Ancheta(Hazel VonBehren)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The moment 18-year-old Keziah Christie Ancheta realized one of her biggest dreams, she also made history.

And her dreams are pretty big.

“I really want to able to conquer the world but also help it,” she said.

Keziah was just elected as the youngest leader ever of Phi Theta Kappa, a prestigious international honor society for community college students, and she’s still a senior at Waipahu High School.

“When we went to Colorado for her campaign where they voted, I didn’t realize how huge the organization was,” said her mother, Hazel VonBehren.

Phi Theta Kappa is a huge organization with a worldwide membership and a hundred-year history.

Keziah has served as Pacific Regional President, but now she’s co-president of the entire international body. And she earned it through her social media campaign and her speech at the society’s mainland headquarters.

“I was able to be myself and embrace that. I’m an island girl. I’m young. I’m doing all this. If I can do it, you can do it too,” she said.

She is a high achiever. When she graduates from Waipahu High School next year, she will also receive an Associate’s degree for classes she completed at Leeward Community College and UH West Oahu.

“The early college program has helped me expand my horizons and my education, but also pushed me to be academically successful at such a young age,” she said.

Alongside academics, she has participated in athletics, Junior ROTC and cheerleading. And she’s on the Honolulu Youth Commission, an advisory group for the city.

She said her Christian faith keeps her focused.

“Throughout it all, throughout the doubts, the anxiety and everything, God was always there for me,” she said.

For the next year, Keziah will advocate for Phi Theta Kappa internationally and locally.

“We hope that other high schools get on the bandwagon and take advantage of this great opportunity,” VonBehren said.

Keziah plans on earning a Bachelor’s degree in business from a mainland university, and running her own company someday.

She hopes her achievements inspire other teenagers to learn more about Phi Theta Kappa.

“They’re able to help constituents and students all across the globe on internal and external scholarships that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars,” she said. “They really help students to achieve their goals.”

It’s clear that she has a great head start on achieving hers.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

Latest News

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift
According to the Hawaii Island police, the man was swimming about off Anaehoomalu Bay when the...
Swimmer in stable condition following ‘brutal’ shark bite in waters off Hawaii Island
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a student at Mana Maoli, thought she was a guest on “Tamron Hall” to talk about...
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
Kilauea (left) and Mauna Loa (right)
Midday Newscast: Scientists to research possible connection between pause in 2 eruptions