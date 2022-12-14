Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over.

Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms people can experience due to vog and how to distinguish an allergy from a cold.

