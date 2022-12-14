Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains vog symptoms and how to distinguish an allergy from a cold.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over.

Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms people can experience due to vog and how to distinguish an allergy from a cold.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

