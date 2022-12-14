Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii County Police Chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event

A receipt obtained by Hawaii News Now shows the four-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriot in Kailua-Kona cost nearly $2,000.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new twist in the search for Hawaii County’s next Chief of Police, all stemming from the Ironman World Championship event.

It’s a final stretch for the four candidates to be Hawaii County’s next chief, but controversy is surrounding two with ties to the Ironman competition.

Hawaii County Police Maj. Sherry Bird — a finalist for chief — had to answer questions about hotel accommodations she was provided during the Ironman event.

A receipt obtained by Hawaii News Now shows the four-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriot in Kailua-Kona cost nearly $2,000 and was paid for by Ironman.

Bird told commissioners she had to be “readily available” onsite in case of threats and she was acting in her official capacity.

Bird also insisted the hotel room was not a gift.

However, retired Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy disagreed. He said it meets the criteria for a gift as defined by the county.

Bird assigned officers to work posts during the two-day Ironman event. Some officers were forced to drive from Hilo to Kona to work a 12-hour shift, then drive back. That amounted to nearly a 16-hour day.

McCarthy pointed out, those officers weren’t offered hotel accommodations.

“If it was given to everyone, I don’t think you would have got a complaint,” he said.

McCarthy added that the hotel accommodation showed that Bird got special treatment.

Hawaii Police Department finalists for chief
Hawaii Police Department finalists for chief(None)

John Bertsch, Executive Director of Safety and Security for IRONMAN Group, announced Monday that he was recusing himself from the rest of the chief selection process.

Bertsch said it was because of his professional relationship with Bird and another finalist for chief, Edward Ignacio — a retired FBI agent and former police officer.

In a statement, Bertsch said that the names of the 21 candidates were withheld from the commissioners until the finalists were chosen. Once publicly announced, he decided to step aside from the process.

Retired Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief James O’Connor said the ties to Ironman are concerning.

“Is it just by chance,” O’Connor asked that two of the four finalists are “heavily involved in Ironman.”

Both O’Connor and McCarthy said the search for a new chief should start over with Bertsch recused from the beginning to avoid any suspicion that the process was not fair.

The other two finalists are Paul Applegate, Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department and Benjamin Moszkowicz, Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: First alerts as we track two fronts
Gov. Josh Green has appointed former City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson to serve as chairman of...
Governor appoints political ally to find more homesteads for Native Hawaiians
As clean-up continues for Red Hill toxic foam spill, Navy says they still don't know the cause
Suit includes reports Navy knew about ‘forever chemicals’ in groundwater a year ago
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion