Have you mailed out your holiday gifts? USPS says deadlines are approaching fast

Time is running out to get your holiday packages in the mail to make sure they arrive on time.
By Casey Lund
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:54 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time is running out to get your holiday packages in the mail to make sure they arrive on time.

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding shippers that Hawaii specific deadlines are fast approaching.

USPS suggested mailing dates are Dec. 17 for First-Class and Priority mail headed to the mainland.

If you need even more time, you will have until Dec. 21 to send holiday gifts to the mainland using expedited Priority Express shipping service.

The postal service say those aren’t necessarily deadlines and that packages and letters can make it if they are mailed after those dates but the chances are much slimmer.

Here is a breakdown of those suggested shipping dates:

USPS shipping deadlines
USPS shipping deadlines(Hawaii News Now)

″It’s also important to remember that unpredictable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time,” said USPS Spokesperson Duke Gonzales.

Meanwhile, there is still time to participate in Operation Santa and help provide Christmas gifts for a Hawaii keiki in need.

You can adopt a local child’s Christmas wish up until Dec. 19.

For more information, head to USPSOperationSanta.com

