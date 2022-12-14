Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Grant Wahl died of aortic aneurysm, wife announces

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:44 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Wahl, a journalist covering World Cup soccer in Qatar died of an aortic aneurysm that, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder announced Wednesday.

Wahl died Saturday while covering a match. An autopsy was performed after his body was returned to the U.S.

“No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him,” Gounder said in a Substack post. His death was not because of foul play, nor was it related to COVID or his vaccination status, she also said.

She thanked the international cooperation that allowed Wahl’s body to be returned quickly to the U.S.

“While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love. Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Storm damage is seen in Blue Ridge, Texas, Tuesday morning. A line of severe weather moved...
At least 2 dead as winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
GRAPHIC WARNING: A former soldier tells some of the crimes he says he witnessed.
GRAPHIC: Russian soldier who defected talks about Ukraine war
FILE - This photo shows Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Senate leaders said...
Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open