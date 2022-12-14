Tributes
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green offered his holiday wishes to state employees recently along with a nice gift: Two additional days off.

State employees will get administrative leave on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 as they celebrate the holiday season.

State offices will remain open those days so some staffing will be required.

In a memo to department heads, Green also encouraged state employees to shop local for the holidays.

“Small businesses form the backbone of our communities, shape the unique character of our state and bring people together,” he wrote.

“May your holiday season end on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and great start.”

