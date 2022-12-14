Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green offered his holiday wishes to state employees recently along with a nice gift: Two additional days off.

State employees will get administrative leave on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 as they celebrate the holiday season.

State offices will remain open those days so some staffing will be required.

In a memo to department heads, Green also encouraged state employees to shop local for the holidays.

“Small businesses form the backbone of our communities, shape the unique character of our state and bring people together,” he wrote.

“May your holiday season end on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and great start.”

