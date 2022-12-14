Forecast: Beautiful conditions today, juicy cold front due on Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds will gradually ease through Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze weather pattern Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will bring a period of wet weather, including the possibility of thunderstorms, to portions of the state Thursday afternoon into Saturday. Potential heavy rainfall will be spotty, so we are not expecting widespread flooding at this time. Another round of unsettled conditions is likely early next week. This second front, expected to arrive in the Sunday to Monday timeframe, looks to be stronger than the first one. We may have to add thunderstorms to the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

A series of small, medium period north and northwest swells will provide small increases in surf along many north and west-facing shores through Wednesday. A large northwest swell arriving Friday could lift surf to near High Surf Warning (HSW) levels along many north and west-facing exposures. East-facing shore surf will remain slightly elevated through tonight, but then lower through the remainder of the week in response to light winds.

