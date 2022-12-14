Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki.

The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed.

The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty.

The resort underwent a $35 million renovation from 2017 to 2019 that updated the hotel to a mid-century modern theme, paying homage to “the Golden Age of Waikiki.”

This is the second real estate investment project that Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. has taken on. The first is a large-scale multifamily residential complex in Westchester County, New York, announced in May 2022.

Experts say travel to the islands is rebounding after the pandemic.

