Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki.

The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed.

The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty.

The resort underwent a $35 million renovation from 2017 to 2019 that updated the hotel to a mid-century modern theme, paying homage to “the Golden Age of Waikiki.”

This is the second real estate investment project that Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. has taken on. The first is a large-scale multifamily residential complex in Westchester County, New York, announced in May 2022.

Experts say travel to the islands is rebounding after the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Hawaii County Police Commission
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The Federal Reserve votes on whether or not to raise interest rates.
Midday Newscast: Fed reinforces fight against inflation by raising key interest rate
The series will be posted on all HNN digital platforms.
Special series airing this week takes a look inside the Saguardo prison
The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Coroner.
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'