EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki.
Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.
EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest with an “unknown instrument.”
The case is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.