EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki.

Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest with an “unknown instrument.”

The case is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

