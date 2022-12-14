Tributes
Elon Musk is no longer world’s richest person, reports say

Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.
Elon Musk is reportedly starting off this week as the world's second richest person.(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person after Tesla shares fell to start the week.

According to Forbes, Tesla shares closed Monday down 6%, shaving $7.4 billion off Musk’s worth.

Musk, the Tesla CEO, reportedly ended the day worth an estimated $181.3 billion and $4.9 billion less than Bernard Arnault in losing the top money spot.

Arnault, France’s LVMH CEO, ended the day worth an estimated $186.2 billion with the No. 1 ranking.

CNBC reports Musk’s wealth is mostly tied to Tesla stock which was propelled by a meteoric rise in the carmaker’s share price that rocketed more than 1,000% in two years.

Musk also recently acquired Twitter for a reported $44 billion price tag.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list on Tuesday showed Arnault’s estimated net worth rose to $188.6 billion as the world’s wealthiest person.

Musk was ranked in the No. 2 spot with a net worth of $176.8 billion, according to the list on Tuesday, with Forbes reporting a loss of $4.5 billion.

