Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Court docs: Suspect in deadly Waikiki attack allegedly used 6-inch ‘dagger-type knife’

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released court documents reveal more information on what led to a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Lionel Winebush, was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another group for a previous incident involving machetes.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 6 near a bus stop at the corner of Kuhio and Seaside Avenues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to court documents, at one point during the fight, one of the members in the other group — Tony Taki — tried to run away, but ended up getting caught.

That’s when police say Winebush allegedly stabbed him with a 6-inch “dagger-type knife.” Another suspect allegedly beat Taki with a bat.

The 21-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Court documents also reveal that Winebush may have tried to burn the sheath in Tantalus after the attack, but police eventually found it at the lookout.

His bail is set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Governor offers state workers holiday wishes ... along with an end-of-year gift
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 14, 2022)
Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
Wednesday's Forecast
Forecast: Beautiful conditions today, juicy cold front due on Thursday
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise