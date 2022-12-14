Court docs: Suspect in deadly Waikiki attack allegedly used 6-inch ‘dagger-type knife’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released court documents reveal more information on what led to a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Lionel Winebush, was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another group for a previous incident involving machetes.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 6 near a bus stop at the corner of Kuhio and Seaside Avenues.

According to court documents, at one point during the fight, one of the members in the other group — Tony Taki — tried to run away, but ended up getting caught.

That’s when police say Winebush allegedly stabbed him with a 6-inch “dagger-type knife.” Another suspect allegedly beat Taki with a bat.

The 21-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Court documents also reveal that Winebush may have tried to burn the sheath in Tantalus after the attack, but police eventually found it at the lookout.

His bail is set at $500,000.

