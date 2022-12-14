Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

80-year-old photography student inspires class on his birthday

Randy Ryoti celebrates his 80th birthday with other students in the photography class at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An 80-year-old student at a Wisconsin college with a love for photography celebrated his birthday with his class.

Randy Ryoti is not your usual college student and said he lives by his own motto.

“When you stop learning, you get old, and I’m not getting old,” Ryoti said.

Truer words have never been spoken for Ryoti, who recently turned 80.

Ryoti is auditing a photography class at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. But it turns out he’s not the only one learning. He’s also an inspiration to many in the class.

Ryoti said, when it comes to your birthday, no matter which one, there’s an unspoken rule.

“On your birthday you bring treats, so I brought a couple of pies to celebrate,” Ryoti said.

It’s a celebration among friends or fellow classmates he likes to call kids.

“When you are 80, they are kids,” he said.

Every Tuesday, Ryoti joins his fellow students for an Introduction to Photography class.

“I want the same skill digitally that I had in film,” he said.

Ryoti is proficient in film. He was an Army photographer stationed in Germany for three years. When he returned home from service, he opened his own photography business.

He said the hustle and bustle of his business started to take a toll on his love for photography, however, at 50 years old he closed his business and opened a new one.

Ryoti said he bought an old post office in Brillion, Wisconsin, and opened a pizza shop.

But Ryoti is always on the move. This past August, he sold his pizza shop and decided to try photography again. However, a lot has changed in those decades away from the camera.

“So I had to find someplace that would bring me from film to digital and bring me out of the Dark Ages to the 21st century,” Ryoti said.

Ryoti asked to audit professor Sarah Detweiler’s class at the university.

“I was like, ‘What the heck,’ then he told me how old he was and I was like, ‘Well, here we go,’” she said. “Because he had such a great attitude, I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Ryoti has a good attitude and he comes to class every week. Even fellow students can feel his love for photography.

“I think of the quote, ‘If it excites me, then I will take a good photo.’ He gets so excited and ready to see the whole process all the way through,” said junior Abby Rush.

Ryoti acts as an inspiration to others, including Monica Lee, a student returning to finish her art degree.

“When I walked in the first day, I was like, ‘Sweet, I’m not the oldest one here,’” she said.

Lee said Ryoti gives her hope for her own future.

“He teaches all of us you are never too old to learn something new. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over,” Detweiler said.

And it certainly isn’t over for Ryoti.

“I am not tired. No, I’m just catching my wind. Stretching out for the home stretch,” he said.

Following the photo class, Ryoti said he will be taking photos for the love of taking photos. He hopes his classmates find that purpose too, even if it takes a few more classes.

“I signed up for the second semester,” he said. “I am coming back. My good days are tomorrow, and the day after, and I am going to continue making them.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
Investigators said the swimmer attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife and the...
Swimmer hospitalized following ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
He just won $337,600 at the California Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
In time for the holidays: Hawaii resident wins big in Vegas
Hawaii County Police Commission
Hawaii police chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

The Federal Reserve votes on whether or not to raise interest rates.
Midday Newscast: Fed reinforces fight against inflation by raising key interest rate
A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a...
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado causes damage near New Orleans
The series will be posted on all HNN digital platforms.
Special series airing this week takes a look inside the Saguardo prison
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'