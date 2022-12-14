Tributes
MPD: Alcohol, drugs possible factors in crash that killed 68-year-old man

Local Connection: Maui Police Department
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Kahului man has died after running a red light and crashing into pick-up truck in Kahului early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Wahinepio Avenue at Kahului Beach Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck was turning left from Wahinepio Avenue when the driver ran a red light and crashed into a Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Officials said the driver of the Tacoma was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The operator of the Ram, a 39-year-old Wailuku male, was not injured.

Investigators said at the time of the collision, the operator of the Tacoma was wearing a seatbelt and the operator of the Ram was not.

No airbags were deployed, authorities said.

The involvement of speed is not suspected as a factor in this collision.

However, MPD said the involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 18th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 15 at the same time last year.

