62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion

Police sources say the suspect got in the home by removing the jalousies from a kitchen window.
By Allyson Blair
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten.

On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive.

Law enforcement sources say the victim was asleep when a man broke in about 9 p.m. Monday. The suspect allegedly attacked the woman as she got out of bed and ransacked her home for jewelry.

Police sources say the suspect got in the home by removing the jalousies from a kitchen window.

It’s believed he left the same way.

The news came as a surprise to many neighbors.

“It’s crazy,” said resident Omar Tiwari. “I am very shocked.”

Those who live nearby said they didn’t see or hear anything suspicious.

Tiwari said, “It’s such a safe, quiet neighborhood. And we all look out for each others neighborly well-being.”

“These criminals, they don’t care,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “They’re always looking for opportunities.”

Kim said crooks often case neighborhoods targeting specific homes.

He says security cameras could help deter a criminal.

“Invest in your home surveillance systems,” Kim said. “Doorbell camera, motion lighting. Also home alarm systems.”

He says homeowners might also want to think about either replacing or securing their jalousie windows.

“That’s probably the most easy way to break into a home is removing the jalousies,” said Kim.

“They do sell jalousie clips which makes it more difficult for people to remove jalousies or maybe consider super gluing the jalousies.”

Meanwhile, investigators are working to identify the suspect.

Sources say detectives were able to recover fingerprints and possible DNA from the crime scene.

HPD has not yet released a description of the man they’re looking for.

The victim is recovering, but her condition remains unknown.

If you have any information on this crime you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers.

