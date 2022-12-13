Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark incident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island beach is shut down following reports of a shark incident on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to a call around 8:15 a.m.

Initial reports say a man in his 60s was roughly 50 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay when the incident happened.

Officials said he was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital in serious condition.

Anaehoomalu Bay is closed and warning signs have been posted.

