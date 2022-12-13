Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Warning signs posted at Hawaii Island beach after reports of shark incident

Shark warning sign / HNN
Shark warning sign / HNN
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island beach is shut down following reports of a shark incident on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded to a call around 8:15 a.m.

Initial reports say a man in his 60s was roughly 50 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay when the incident happened.

Officials said he was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital in serious condition.

Anaehoomalu Bay is closed and warning signs have been posted.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause
Police were seen near the campus of McKinley High School Monday.
All clear given after bomb threat leads to evacuation of McKinley High School

Latest News

USGS reported Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 13, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 13, 2022)
Anger builds toward military in heated town hall over toxic foam spill at Red Hill
Anger builds toward military in heated town hall over toxic foam spill at Red Hill
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded