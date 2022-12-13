USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.

The alert level has been downgraded to advisory/yellow.

USGS and Hawaii County officials will holding a news conference at 9 a.m. with the latest updates.

HVO Mauna Loa YELLOW/ADVISORY - Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. ORANGE/WATCH downgrade to YELLOW/ADVISORY. https://t.co/TbE4xQ8Ddw — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 13, 2022

Scientists said lava supply to the Fissure 3 vent ceased on Saturday.

Sulfur dioxide emissions have also dropped to near pre-eruption levels. USGS added that volcanic tremors and earthquakes associated with the eruption have “greatly diminished.”

The eruption started on Nov. 27 and it was contained in a largely unpopulated area.

The announcement comes as scientists said the eruption has been waning over the last couple of days.

While the eruption has ended, scientists said spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool.

“However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior,” USGS said in their latest report.

Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said it continues to closely monitor Mauna Loa for signs of renewed activity.

Meanwhile, USGS reported that Kilauea is also no longer erupting. The alert level downgraded to advisory/yellow as well.

Lava supply to the Halemaumau lava lake ceased on Dec. 9 — a day before lava supply ended on Mauna Loa’s Fissure 3.

Scientists said while the two volcanoes are independent, it’s not completely clear whether there’s any link between the Kilauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes.

“The volcanoes are not directly connected, but might ‘feel’ one another via stress effects. Mauna Loa’s eruption could have allowed Kīlauea to relax.’ That said, Kilauea’s eruption was already pretty tenuous, occurring at very low rates,” the USGS said in a Twitter thread.

Yes, you saw it right -- alert levels for BOTH Mauna Loa and Kīlauea were lowered this morning. Neither volcano is erupting right now, and gas emissions are at near-background levels, although HVO volcanologists remain vigilant for changes that might indicate renewed activity. pic.twitter.com/3m4SfZY3nw — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 13, 2022

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several months, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent. The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984.

For details on volcano hazard zones, click here.

VIEWER-SUBMITTED IMAGES:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.