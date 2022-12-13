USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu as the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

Tuipulotu, of Tongan ancestry, was awarded the honor on Monday that is given annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity on and off the field.

The defensive lineman helped the Trojans to an 11-2 record and an invitation to the 2022 Cotton Bowl.

Tuipulotu had 44 total tackles, a team-high 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. He was also named a first team All-American, first team All-PAC 12 and was named the Pat Tillman PAC 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Past winners of the award include former Oregon and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and fellow USC Trojan and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufaga.

The formal presentation of the award will be held at the 2023 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 21st, 2023 and recognized during the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.