Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu named 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu as the 2022 Polynesian...
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu as the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.(USC Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu as the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.

Tuipulotu, of Tongan ancestry, was awarded the honor on Monday that is given annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity on and off the field.

The defensive lineman helped the Trojans to an 11-2 record and an invitation to the 2022 Cotton Bowl.

Tuipulotu had 44 total tackles, a team-high 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections. He was also named a first team All-American, first team All-PAC 12 and was named the Pat Tillman PAC 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Past winners of the award include former Oregon and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and fellow USC Trojan and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufaga.

The formal presentation of the award will be held at the 2023 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 21st, 2023 and recognized during the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

Latest News

Hawaii baseball unveils 2023 schedule, featuring a competitive non-conference slate
The Honolulu Marathon isn’t the only athletic event happening this weekend.
Vanta Hawaii ESports League Championships held first in-person tournament this weekend
Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
Finalists unveiled for 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) passes in the pocket against the Jacksonville...
QB Desmond Ridder to start for Falcons in Week 15, according to NFL insiders