In surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a surprise announcement made on the “Tamron Hall Show,” a Hawaii-based nonprofit program learned Monday that it won a prestigious national music award.

The Lewis Prize for Music presented Hawaii’s Mana Maoli with a $500,000 Accelerator Award.

Kaʻiulani Iaea, a student at Mana Maoli, thought she was a guest on “Tamron Hall” to talk about how the program changed her life.

Instead, she was surprised with the good news.

Iaea said when she moved, the program helped her with the transition, which allowed her to express herself freely through music and their programs.

“Being in Mana Maoli programs, they really kind of gave me that platform to be able to perform in front of others, like at live events,” Iaea said on the show. “Like those events kind of helped me build my character and being surrounded by other youth and kids who also had that same passion for music also inspired me to do more.”

Founded in 1999, Mana Maoli is a collective of educators, artists, musicians and more who share a common goal of community empowerment. In 2013, the Mana Mele Project began.

“With the Mana Mele project, we’ve been able to operate over a 70-year-long, after-school elective classes focused around music and multimedia for Hawaii’s youth,” said Pomaikai Keawe, longtime entertainer and kumu with Mana Maoli.

Mana Mele is a volunteer-driven program, linking pro artists with youth. Keawe said they service 20 schools, mainly Hawaiian-focused charter schools on Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island.

“We’re reaching out to people who may not have had official background education in teaching or being in the classroom,” Keawe said. “But these are artists, professionals who love what they do and really want to share that with the next generation.”

Under the tutelage of many of Hawaii’s professionals in the entertainment community — called the Mana Maoli Collective — the students get hands on learning and real-event management.

Keiki find themselves working alongside Hawaii’s award-winning musicians, engineers and videographers.

The videos they produce are highly viewed and highly shared.

Mana Maoli estimates their videos, all combined, have been viewed over 35 million times.

Mana Maoli is led by Executive Director Keola Nakanishi.

“I call him the workaholic,” Keawe said. “He’s managed to bring this organization to where it is so that we can still have jobs, you know, for those of the nonprofits out there who know the agony of having to renew grant funding and apply every so often.”

The Lewis Prize for Music — created by philanthropist Daniel R. Lewis — gives three $500,000 Accelerator awards to those who are creating change in youth through music. Ten organizations from across the country were selected for awards ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. Thirteen semifinalists receive grants of $15,000.

