Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old years after disappearance

Authorities say 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia this week in connection with the death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley, KPHO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have made an arrest in a 2016 case involving the death of a child.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested in Georgia in connection with the death of her adopted 10-year-old son Jesse Wilson.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said that last week, a grand jury indicted Crystal Wilson on one count of abandoning or concealing a body before Monday’s arrest.

KPHO reports the 10-year-old was initially reported missing from his home in a Sundance neighborhood in July 2016. Authorities were joined by hundreds of volunteers from the community, including staff from the school he attended.

Police said they spent hours searching for the boy but found no trace of him. The FBI also helped in the search and authorities didn’t rule out foul play in his disappearance.

In March 2018, a Buckeye municipal employee found what appeared to be partial human skeletal remains on the side of the road near State Route 85 and Broadway Road.

A few days later, authorities said those remains were positively identified as Jesse. His cause of death was classified as undetermined.

Authorities said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before Jesse’s remains were discovered. When police contacted her about the identification, she had already relocated to Georgia.

In November 2020, Chief Hall said a new investigator was assigned to the case to explore new angles and continue the investigation.

Authorities didn’t immediately release what new evidence may have been gathered but they submitted a case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges.

Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury on Dec. 9.

Chief Halls said Crystal Wilson is expected to be extradited to Arizona for prosecution.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She has said that she wanted her wealth to be used to benefit the Hawaiian people.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
Police identify man accused in fatal Waikiki beating; search continues for 4 other suspects
Kaʻiulani Iaea, a Mana Maoli student, appeared Monday on the "Tamron Hall Show."
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the...
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
USGS said the summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano, within Halemaumau crater, has paused.
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no longer erupting.
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
Singers, hula dancers and even Santa were all part of the performance.
Hawaiian Airlines stops by HNN to put on surprise holiday performance
The chemicals were also found in drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2020 and...
BWS: Navy detected ‘forever chemicals’ at least twice in drinking water at Pearl Harbor base
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final