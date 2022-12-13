Tributes
It may not feel like winter in Hawaii, but it’s snowing atop Mauna Kea!

The summit of Mauna Kea saw snow on Tuesday morning.
The summit of Mauna Kea saw snow on Tuesday morning.(Hawaii EMA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAUNA KEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island.

Snow and ice have prompted officials to close off Mauna Kea Access Road to the public on Tuesday.

Web cams from the summit of Mauna Kea showed the snowy conditions and icicles.

According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center, it was about 31 degrees Farenheit with winds of 26 mph.

No weather alerts have been issued yet.

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 13, 2022)
Anger builds toward military in heated town hall over toxic foam spill at Red Hill
