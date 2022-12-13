Tributes
Hawaii Island police seek two suspects in separate store robberies

The suspect on the right is tied to the robbery in Hilo, police say, while the suspect on the left is linked to the Waikoloa incident.(Hawaii Island Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island.

On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue.

There, a worker said a male suspect fled with a stolen backpack and other items. When the employee tried to stop the suspect, police said he allegedly brandished a knife-type weapon and threatened the worker before fleeing on foot toward the Bayfront Soccer Fields.

The suspect is described as a local man with a medium build and dark skin. He stands 6 feet tall and has a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jean pants, and a black-colored hat with the word “Hawaii” on it. The case has been classified as a first-degree robbery investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call police at (808) 935-3311.

And in a second case, police were sent out to a retail store in Waikoloa on Dec. 1.

That case was classified as a theft investigation. The suspect was described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 140 and 160 pounds with a mustache and goatee.

The suspect was seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a light-colored baseball cap.

In both incidents, police provided images of the suspects.

Witnesses or tipsters are asked to call authorities, or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300. They can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

