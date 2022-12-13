Hawaii Island police seek two suspects in separate store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island.

On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue.

There, a worker said a male suspect fled with a stolen backpack and other items. When the employee tried to stop the suspect, police said he allegedly brandished a knife-type weapon and threatened the worker before fleeing on foot toward the Bayfront Soccer Fields.

The suspect is described as a local man with a medium build and dark skin. He stands 6 feet tall and has a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jean pants, and a black-colored hat with the word “Hawaii” on it. The case has been classified as a first-degree robbery investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call police at (808) 935-3311.

And in a second case, police were sent out to a retail store in Waikoloa on Dec. 1.

That case was classified as a theft investigation. The suspect was described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 140 and 160 pounds with a mustache and goatee.

The suspect was seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue shorts and a light-colored baseball cap.

In both incidents, police provided images of the suspects.

Witnesses or tipsters are asked to call authorities, or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300. They can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.